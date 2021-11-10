Nigeria: Abuja Authorities Move to Regulate Uber, Bolt Operations

Abuja's says it has developed a "hybrid licence" for app-based vehicle operators.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) says it will introduce a new hybrid licences for all app-based vehicle operators in the territory from February 2022.

FCT VIO Director, Wadata Bodinga, disclosed this during an FCT Transport Stakeholders Meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

He directed that all electronic-hailing operators must convert their regular vehicle licences to hybrid licences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the e-hailing companies under this category are: Uber, Bolt, Rida amongst others.

Mr Bodinga disclosed that enforcement of the new directive would start from Feb.1, 2022 as the directorate would commence a free conversion of all operators from Nov.9 to Jan.31, 2022.

He said that because e-hailing vehicles were not conventional taxis, the VIO initiated the hybrid vehicle licensing to have the information of e-hailing drivers.

"We as an agency of government want to have an idea of the people operating these vehicles and not just us having the details of users.

"The licensing will give us the database to know those registered and those operating legally," he said.

He said that a Driver Certificate Card (DCC) would also be obtained by all drivers after undergoing a one-day mandatory training at FCT Model Driver's Institute or Lugbe VIO Office, Abuja.

"Voluntary enrollment for the DCC will commence from Nov. 9 to Jan.31, 2022.

"DCC requirements for the conversion are National Identification Number (NIN) and a valid driver's licence.

"This will help us know the number of operators to promote efficiency," he stated.

Mr Bodinga, however, said that drivers who fail to convert their vehicle licences to the hybrid type before February next year would have to pay for the conversion.

"It will be an annual payment that will not be exorbitant but there has to be a payment before they could be logged into the portal," he said.

He further disclosed that to avoid permanent ban from operations in the FCT, all taxi drivers or anyone who wished to offer transportation services for hire or gain must obtain the FCT DCC.

"No taxi or bus will be allowed to operate in the FCT except those who fulfill the following; must have an authorised Side Number.

"Must be registered with a licensed operator, appropriate Zonal Cab Colour, fulfills minimum roadworthiness requirements," Mr Bodinga said.

He also stated that all motorcycle and tricycle riders must obtain the FCT Rider's Certification Card.

"No motorcycle and tricycle will be allowed to operate in the territory except those who possess an Abuja registered number plate and authorised side number.

"All riders must have a safety boot, reflective jacket, safety helmet, protective clothing and RCC," he stated.

He said that the directorate would also stop the operation of all delivery motorcycle riders without registered Mail/Delivery service number plates.

He said, "The mail service number plate is new and different to help differentiate legal operators from the illegal ones.

"Delivery riders must have a valid RCC, delivery box rightly fixed, safety helmet and boot alongside a duly registered Cooperate Affairs Commission and Nigerian Postal Service documents," he said.

The director further said that the development was as a result of schemes under the newly unveiled FCT Public Transport Management Scheme (PTMS).

"The scheme is to provide an improved frame work, passenger service vehicle operators licensing, tricycle and motorcycle last mile operators licensing, goods service vehicle operators licensing.

"The PTMS is a system that wants to bring all the commercial drivers and vehicles together as one of three things: security, sanity, efficiency and affordability.

"We are harnessing digital solutions, regular user transportation environment which can only be achieved if we can bridge the gap in our administration by its review," he said.(NAN)