Nigeria: CAF Women's Champions League: Rivers Angels Crash Out After Two Successive Losses

9 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jide Alaka

Rivers Angels lost their chance of making it into the semifinals of the inaugural Women's Champions League after a second consecutive loss

A controversial goal in the 17th minute of the match from Mamelodi Sundowns' captain, Zanele Nhlapho, was all that was needed to send Nigeria's representatives, Rivers Angels, crashing out from the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League tournament that is being hosted in Egypt.

Nhlapho shot hit the right post and bounced into the hands of the Angels' goalkeeper, Charlotte Adjei,but the referee awarded the goal without VAR or goal-line technology. From then on, the Nigerian team pressed for a deserved equaliser but bad luck and woeful finishing meant that Angels will not qualify for the semi-finals after losing their first two matches.

The Angels thought they had it in the 52nd minute after Sundowns' goalkeeper, Asa Rabalao, dropped a cross and the clearance went off Vivian Ikechukwu but the goal was justly ruled out for handball as replays clearly showed the ball had gone in via Ikechukwu's left hand.

Coach Edwin Okon made all three changes-sending on Mary Polinus, Precious Christopher, and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu as they searched for an equaliser that could have given them a chance going into their third match against Vihiga Queens of Tanzania on Friday but they are now bottom of Group B after Queens got a 2-0 win over FAR Rabat earlier on Tuesday.

Sundowns lead Group B with six points followed by Vihiga and FAR-both on three points.

On Friday, the Nigerian team arrived in Egypt and played their first match against FAR on Saturday and duly lost 3-0.

Thus their second match that could not be lost but Rivers Angels conceded the freakiest of goals to Mamelodi Sundowns and added to Saturday's loss to FAR Rabat to crash out of the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League.

