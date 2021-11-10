Rwanda: Kwizera Remains Awol Amid Contract Dispute With Rayon Sports

10 November 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Rayon Sports goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera has continued his exile from the club after failing to report for duty since the beginning of the 2021/2022 season.

While head coach Djuma Masudi struggles to find a solution to his club's current goalkeeping crisis, Times Sport understands that the goalie is not committed to playing for Rayon Sports anymore and has since the end of the 2020/21 league season been forcing a move out of the club.

In July, he announced his shock retirement from competitive football aged just 27 but quickly made a U-turn following pleas from his national team coach Vincent Mashami, teammates and football fans.

There are unconfirmed reports that the keeper's decision was a trick to have his contract with Rayon Sport terminated for him to be able to freely enter talks with other clubs that were interested in signing him for better offers.

He was, however, denied a release letter on different occasions whenever clubs, local and foreign, came looking for his service, a decision that reportedly angered the shot stopper who, in return, refused to report to the club since the beginning of the new season.

"He still has a contract with our club but he has not reported to the team's training sessions for some time and not one from the club management knows why he does not show up," club spokesperson Jean Paul Nkurunziza," told Times Sport.

This publication, however, understands that Kwizera has made peace with the club management and agreed to return to Rayon Sports during the 2021/22 league season as the club struggles for a top notch goalkeeper.

He was expected to join the club's routine training sessions at Nzove training base on Monday, November 8, but, to the surprise of many, failed to report.

"He is not reporting to work but he is our player no matter what. I don't have much to say about this issue but the thing is that he is not honoring the contract," Nkurunziza said.

Efforts to reach the shot stopper by press time were futile as he wasn't picking his known mobile telephones.

