Ethiopia: News - Mayor of Addis Abeba Visits Injured ENDF Members At Army Hospital

9 November 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Adanech Abebe, the mayor of Addis Abeba paid a visit to injured members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) at Armed Forces Comprehensive Specialized Hospital in Bishoftu on Sunday.

According to the city's press secretariat office, the mayor donated over 15 Million ETB worth of medical equipment and clothing to the members of the military injured during the 'law enforcement operation'.

During her visit, Adanech said, "It is important to encourage members of the military who heroically fought against the danger that threatened Ethiopia." The head of the hospital, Brigadier General Tegen Leta, received the clothing on behalf of the defense forces. Adanech pledged on behalf of Addis Abeba City administration to help the hospital operate in its full capacity.

Accordingly, the Addis Abeba health bureau donated 400 hospital beds while 2000 sweatpants were donated by the city's youth and sport bureau, which sums up to over 15 Million ETB the city's press secretariat office said. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X