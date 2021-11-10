Kenya: Court Orders Agnes Tirop's Husband to Undergo Mental Test

The Eldoret High court has ordered a mental assessment test on Ibrahim Kipkemboi Rotich alias Manu, the prime suspect in the murder of athlete and his wife, Agnes Jebet Tirop before standing trial.

Deputy Registrar Diana Milimo ordered the police to take Mr Rotich to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) on Monday to undergo mental assessment to ascertain whether he is fit to stand trial.

The court order was issued following an application by prosecution counsel led by David Fedha, Principal Prosecution Counsel acting for the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

"Following the application by the prosecution, I am directing the accused person be escorted for mental assessment at MTRH on Monday," ordered Ms Milimo.

The suspect has been remanded at Eldoret Railways Police Station.

The court directed the case to be mentioned on November 16 for plea taking after the mental assessment.

Prosecution has preferred murder charges against the suspect.

According to the charge sheet, the accused is alleged to have murdered Ms Tirop on October 13, 2021 at Rural estate in Iten town within Elgeyo/Marakwet County contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the Penal Code.

Earlier on the accused appeared before Iten Law court where prosecution closed miscellaneous file where Senior Principal Magistrate Naomi ordered the respondent to be arraigned in an Eldoret high court for further directions.

Prosecution has revealed that they have a watertight murder case against the respondent with tangible evidence to be presented in court as soon as the trial commences.

The body of the deceased was found in her house in Iten town on October 13 with stab wounds and her 'husband' was missing.

Tirop's car, which was parked outside the home, had its windscreen and windows smashed, and detectives said that it was an indication that the cause of death might have emanated from a domestic dispute.

The accused was later arrested in Changamwe in Mombasa County on October 15 by police officers manning the highway as he attempted to flee to a neighboring country.

During preliminary investigations, police had indicated that Ms Tirop was a victim of a "heinous crime" and promised "speedy and comprehensive investigations.

Before her murder, Tirop was part of the victorious Team Kenya in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

In September 2021 she broke the record for women's only road race in Germany, setting a new record of 30 minutes.