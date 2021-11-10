Kenya: Alarm Over Spike in Crimes of Passion in Nakuru

Cold-blooded killings involving lovers are rising in Nakuru County.

More than 10 people have been killed in similar circumstances in the past three months alone, alarming civil society groups.

One such killing happened on November 4. A 25-year-old woman allegedly stabbed another when the two clashed in a man's house in Subukia.

The suspect vanished minutes after stabbing Bernice Wangeci, 21. Police say drama started when Stephen Chege arrived at his house with the suspect at around 1am and found Wangeci in the house.

The two women argued on who was rightfully in Mr Chege's house. The suspect picked up a kitchen knife and attacked Wangeci as the man watched.

Wangeci was rushed to Subukia Sub-County Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect is still at large.

In two other separate incidents on September 1 - one at Lake View Estate in Nakuru East and the other in Olenguruone, Kuresoi South - shocked residents woke up to news of killings involving lovers.

In the Lake View case, a 33-year-old woman, identified as Martha Waithera, was found dead in her bed hours after her husband left the house under the cover of darkness.

Waithera and her two sons, aged seven and four months, were locked in the house from outside.

The body, which had visible injuries, was found in a blood-soaked bed. Police said the suspect was on the run.

In Olenguruone, a 19-year-old Form Four student, identified as Edmond Kipng'etich, was killed by a man who caught him in the act with his wife.

In these incidents, the victims were killed through stabbing, strangulation or beating.

A majority of the victims were aged between 21 and 30 years, people in the prime of their lives.

Most of the violence is perpetrated by men who are in family or intimate relationships.

Civil society groups in Nakuru, led by the Nakuru Human Rights Network (Nahurinet), are now urging action to prevent this kind of killings.

"The rising cases of love-related killings in Nakuru are worrying. Urgent steps need to be taken to stop the domestic killings," said Nahurinet director David Kuria.

Another lobby, Nakuru People's Power Watch, through its director Jesse Karanja, has also demanded action from stakeholders including church leaders, government officials and parents.

"It is unfortunate that lovers are killing each other. Too many lives are being lost almost weekly. If you are not comfortable with living with a person, don't kill him or her, just leave. Human life is sacrosanct," he said.

The civil society officials have also demanded that courts impose harsh punishment on offenders.

Experts link these killings to unresolved marital conflicts, financial difficulties, drug addiction and bad upbringing.

"Some people resort to taking their own lives due to issues in the family as they fail to handle domestic issues in an amicable way. Most of the killings are also triggered by illicit affairs and general unfaithfulness," Mr John Ombati, a professional counselling psychologist, told the Nation.

"All members of society, including psychologists, clerics, parents, government and even political leaders, have a role in ending the killings," he added.

Bishop Charles Obure also links the cases to lack of parental guidance, poor anger management, drugs and alcohol abuse.

"All these cases are a reflection of moral decay in society. Failure by parents to teach their children better ways of facing challenges, makes them resort to killing themselves or partners when they disagree," he said.

"So it has a lot to do with the upbringing of a person. However, some cases are sometimes related to drug and substance abuse."

The killings have left administrators and police worried.

Nakuru Town East sub-county police Commander Ellena Kabukuru urges quarrelling partners to seek advice from elderly couples.

"I want to advise young couples to always seek guidance and help when faced by life challenges. Marriage life is never easy, but young couples should not resort to murder," she said.