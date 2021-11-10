Kenya: Florence Kajuju Elected to Head African Chapter of Global Ombudsman Body

Commission on Administrative Justice chairperson Florence Kajuju has been elected president of the African chapter of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI).

The IOI, based in Austria, is an international body that brings together more than 200 Ombudsman institutions. It was established in 1978.

Its objective is to fund research, provide training and promote information exchange with key international organisations in the six regional it has chapters: Africa, Asia, Australasia and Pacific, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America and North America.

Ms Kajuju's elevation comes two weeks after she was elected to the IOI Board of Directors as one of the four representatives of the African Region, for a term of four years.

She is also the Secretary-General of the African Ombudsman and Mediators Association (AOMA).

"As the President of the African region, I look forward to working with colleagues across the continent and globally in advancing the shared goals of nurturing robust ombudsman institutions that significantly contribute to realisation of Africa's vision for good governance, human rights and the rule of law," Ms Kajuju said after the virtual election on Tuesday morning.

She observed that her election was a reflection of the confidence that international ombudsman institutions have in Kenya's Ombudsman in the fight against maladministration and promotion of good governance.

She will serve in IOI alongside counterparts from Angola, South Africa and Zambia.