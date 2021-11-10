Rwanda: Queen's Baton Relay Arrives in Rwanda

The Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay has today, November 9 arrived in Rwanda where it will spend three days before heading to Tanzania on November 12.

As part of the traditions of the Commonwealth Games, the Baton is being taken to various destinations before the start of 2022 games start in Birmingham, UK.

Today, the British High Commission together with Rwandan Olympic committee officials will take the Baton to the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi, Tuesday, and on Wednesday, it will be taken to the Nyandungu Urban Wetland Ecotourism Park, and later in the afternoon to Lycée de Kigali.

On Thursday, it will be taken to the Campaign against Genocide Museum and Gahanga Cricket Stadium, and after it will be relayed through the streets of Kigali.

The Queen's Baton Relay started on October 7 and will visit every commonwealth country as it journeys back to England where the 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28 to August 8 2022.

"I am absolutely delighted to see the Queen's Baton in Rwanda ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games next year," said Omar Daair, the British High Commissioner to Rwanda.

"The unity that this relay represents brings together communities across the globe. Inclusion is at the heart of these Games, as Birmingham 2022 will have the biggest ever sports programme, with the largest integrated Para Sport programme in history," he added.