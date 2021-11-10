Kenya: Mike Sonko Concedes Defeat in Bid to Stop Kananu Swearing in

9 November 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has conceeded he has conceded he has no hopes of making a comeback in the same position in the near future and turned to God.

Via a statement on his social media pages, the flamboyant ex-governor reacted to a decision by the Supreme Court to dismiss an appeal case he'd filed seeking to stop Anne Kananu from being sworn in as his replacement.

The Supreme Court on Monday struck out the application on the basis that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain it.

Fellow Kenyans,

I concede defeat by accepting the Supreme court's verdict this afternoon. God's timing is the best and a time will come when he'll give me another chance to serve Kenyans in any capacity.

-- Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) November 8, 2021

Sonko has also lost in separate cases at the High Court and Court of Appeal where he had sought to stop Kananu from being sworn in.

