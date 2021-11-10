Kenya: Bahati Features Babu Owino, Jalang'o in New Hit

Singer Bahati's latest hit single dubbed 'Adhiambo' featuring Prince Indah, has made it to the top of the list of trending songs in Kenya, having reached 2.5M viewership on YouTube in just one week.

The song featuring renowned figures including politician Babu Owino, content creator Terrence Creative, singer Jaguar, comedian Eric Omondi, and radio personality Jalang'o, has been trending at number one on the video platform for almost three days now.

The hit has taken over the streets, as it was well received and appreciated by Kenyans, with its addictive melodies and dance-tuned rhythm.

Bahati, whose real name is Kevin Mbuvi Kioko, has been releasing hit after hit this year, with his latest album being 'Love Like This', in which he collaborated with different Kenyan and Tanzanian artists including Nadia Mukami, Rayvanny, and Jovial to make a rather exquisite mix of music.

Bahati is arguably one of the most celebrated male singers in Kenya.

He started singing while in high school and came into the limelight after his hit songs, 'Siku ya kwanza' and 'Mama.' Since then, he's released several hit songs with renowned artists such as Mr. Seed, Mejja, Tanasha Donna, and Prezzo, who have ranked him at the top.

The singer's life, however, is one filled with many controversies, from being a contemporary artist to baby mama drama.

Bahati started off as a gospel musician and transitioned to secular music, which many fans didn't quite agree with. It slowly became the singer's habit to switch from gospel to secular, citing he wasn't willing to give up either.

A few years ago, Bahati's private life was exposed when his baby mama, Yvette Obura claimed that the singer had cheated on him while they were dating and also revealed that he was her child, Mueni Bahati's father.

At the time of the reveal, Bahati was already married to Diana Marua, who is his current wife.

However, Bahati's wife and baby mama made nice, and even continue to interact. Yvette recently took to social media to share heartfelt birthday wishes to Ms. Marua, professing her love for the YouTuber, terming her as selfless, understanding, giving, loving, and caring. She also thanked her for being a loving stepmother to her child Mueni Bahati.