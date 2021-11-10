Rwanda: National Dialogue Returns as Covid-19 Cases Ease

The 18th edition of the National Dialogue Council commonly known as Umushyikirano will take place this year after being postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The New Times has learnt.

Umushyikirano is an annual home-grown initiative that provides a platform for leaders and ordinary citizens to discuss issues affecting the nation, including governance and national unity.

During the meeting, Rwandans directly engage with their leaders about the country's challenges, opportunities and growth as well as the country's development agenda.

Last year's edition was cancelled due to the upsurge of Covid-19 cases at the time, which also led to the suspension of other events including major conferences.

The New Times understands that the number of participants might drop this year and it could also be in a hybrid format involving physical and virtual discussions in adherence to the Covid-19 protocols.

The dates and the agenda are yet to be revealed. However, discussions are likely to revolve around the Covid-19 recovery plans.

The Covid-19 challenges were also high on the agenda of last year's dialogue before it was cancelled.

Presided over by the Head of State, Umushyikirano is mandated by the Constitution and it is attended by central and local government officials, diaspora Rwandans, diplomats, civil society organisations as well as private sector operators.