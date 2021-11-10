Kenya: Magoha Hints at the Return of Corporal Punishment in Schools

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha suggests the government could consider the return of corporal punishment in schools.

He spoke at Machakos School on Monday and noted concern over the rising cases of indiscipline in schools.

"We are Africans and as such should stop adopting everything that other people are doing," he said.

Magoha's sentiments come amid incidents in which property worth millions of shillings have been razed in school fires

"We shall not handle children with kid gloves. Anybody who is caught planning to burn a school building will not go to any other public school in this country. You will go back and we shall ensure that your parents foot the cost of repairing the school. Then we shall charge you in court."

The Kenyan government banned corporal punishment in schools in 2001 and introduced the Children's Act which gives children the right to be protected from all forms of abuse.