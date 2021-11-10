Kenya/Uganda: Kenya is Capable of Spoiling the Party - Micho

Uganda Cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says Thursday's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Kenya in Kampala is a must-win game for his team.

The Serbian coach is seeking to lead Uganda to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar for the first time in the country's history. His team needs a win to enhance their qualification chances.

"[The Harambee Stars) will come with pride and ready to spoil the party like they have done before against the Cranes. We are preparing ourselves in the best way possible. We only ask for support from every stakeholder," the experienced coach told local media.

Meanwhile, the government has given thumbs up for a few fans to access the stadium for this contest at the St Mary's Stadium in Kitende.

Kenya, coached by Engin Firat, is out of the race to qualify for the World Cup after picking two points out of a possible 12 but the Turkish trainer maintains he is hoping his charges can upstage the old enemy at their backyard.

Mali leads Group E on 10 points, followed by Uganda on eight points while Rwanda who plays Kenya on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium has one point.

Victory will ensure Kenya wins in Kampala for the first time since 1996. Since then, Kenya has drawn five times and lost four matches in nine subsequent visits.