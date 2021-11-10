Kenya: Police Arrest Suspect Behind Sh45 Million Online Bank Theft

Police have arrested a man believed to be behind the disappearance of more than Sh45 million from several bank accounts.

Nelson Kipkemoi was arrested from his hideout in Narok by banking fraud detectives.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says the suspect was linked to an underground web of fraudsters that have been siphoning money from bank accounts belonging to innocent Kenyans.

He is said to have fraudulently acquired money from bank accounts belonging to 481 customers, who are on mobile banking platforms.

The DCI said Kipkemoi targeted accounts operated by a leading bank in the country.

The suspect is being held in police custody pending arraignment at the Milimani law courts on Monday to face various charges.

Mulot has in recent times become the unlikely headquarters of mobile money crimes in Kenya and probably the East African region.

Data indicates many of the mobile cash fraudsters arrested by detectives from DCI across the country are from this triumvirate of hamlets that is fast becoming a haven for young lords of the criminal underworld.

The fraudsters who target users of Safaricom's M-Pesa and other mobile money platforms are young, move around in groups and are known to be heavy spenders at social joints.