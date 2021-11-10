Kenya: Wife Material Winner Blasts 'Liar' Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi is hogging the media headlines, again, amid suggestions he's been 'dumped' by Sudanese supermodel Ayen Monica.

In a post shared by the model on Instagram, the melanin beauty claimed she was fed up with how the comedian keeps taking her for granted despite her efforts to win his heart.

"Well, well, well, I'm not here to say much, just to say I'm disappointed again it's the fact that he knew I was patient and took advantage of it, it's the fact that I supported him even if he was wrong he brought me all the way from my country to come and make me feel like I have to fight my way through his heart I feel so dumb and heartbroken right now being kept in this situation that I never asked for, even if you kept saying I love you I love you it won't fix anything or bring back anything that I've lost I hate the fact that you lied and that's why I don't want this marriage or whatever relationship that is happening between us to continue because I told you from the beginning that I don't tolerate liars!!!" read part of the post.

"It was the fake pregnancy first I understood it, then your baby mama drama, and then now you're not home. What is all this?? I'm not that girl honey I'm not going to sit down and wait for you to waste my time I'm going to be leaving as soon as possible thank you for trying to keep me though.

@ericomondi treat ur next wife material well or you'll never settle!!!" she concluded.

Speaking to Mungai Eve, a YouTuber, after her post, the Sudanese beauty said that she'd been tolerating Eric all this time since his publicity stunt, and she let him take advantage of her patience. "Dealing with Eric is hard, and I don't think I can handle his lifestyle. I can't. I have broken so many rules for him, one including staying with him even though according to my culture, I'm supposed to first introduce my man to my parents before living with him. I joined Wife Material because he insisted, and I feel like I broke a rule for him and he is not even trying to be appreciative about it. Eric is a liar." said Ms. Monica.

She also claimed that Eric lied to her about having a kid when she asked him during the show. "We used to talk and I asked him whether he had a wife, he said no, I asked him if he had a kid, he said no, adding that he was still young," Ayen continued.

The crowned wife material season 3 winner revealed two weeks ago over an interview on YouTube that cheating is not a deal-breaker for her, but dishonesty wasn't something she would ever tolerate, a boundary that the comedian has crossed. Eric, however, is yet to make any remarks in regards to the model's sentiments.

Eric Omondi has conceded at being a publicity stunt master, and taking from his most recent acts, most Kenyans now believe the comedian has a habit of pulling clout chasing stunts, as there's always more to what he does on social media than meets the eye.