Africa: COP26 a Lot of Hot Air, Say Climate Crisis Activists

analysis

COP26 is nothing but a talk shop and seems to be of no benefit to those most affected, say climate crisis activists.

Climate crisis activists are not convinced that announcements being made at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, will have any impact on those most affected and have called on leaders to show a much greater intention to deal with the climate crisis.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is an annual event where countries (the parties) meet to discuss climate-related issues. The first COP meeting was held in 1995.

Among the news coming out of the ongoing COP26 was that of South Africa securing R131-billion to assist the country in its transition from coal to green energy.

However, climate activists have raised concerns that the conversations about the climate crises are not delivering results.

Liz McDaid, Green Connection strategic lead, said all they had seen of the COP26 meeting was "negotiations and side deals". She was dubious about whether at the end of the week there will be any difference in terms of how the climate crisis is going to be tackled.

"It seems to be all about the money. So someone can make money out of climate change --...