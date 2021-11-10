South Africa: Coega Technologies and Consulting Re-Launched

In an effort to improve its information and communications technology (ITC) offering to the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) tenants, as well as other companies in the Eastern Cape, the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has re-launched the Coega Technologies and Consulting business.

In a statement on Tuesday, the CDC said ICT connectivity is essential to the growth and efficiency of any business and Coega's one-stop-shop ICT solution can offer its growing client base peace of mind in that regard.

Coega Technologies and Consulting offers specialised ICT services and solutions, including, amongst others, hosted services, connectivity collaborative services, managed security and redundancy, advanced infrastructure, and PaaS/SaaS/IaaS.

"Specifically, the product lines include internet connectivity and telephony, two tier 3 data centres, ICT monitoring and support, ICT security and disaster recovery, equipment, space and line rentals, and software licensing.

"The Coega Technologies and Consulting two tier 3 data centres have enabled the organisation to offer ICT Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)," the CDC said.

The 178 kilometres of fibre cabling within SEZ is currently connecting more than 40 clients consuming services both within and through the data centres.

"To maximise value for our customers, Coega Technologies and Consulting provides reliable, scalable, accessible, convenient, secure, client-centric, and cost-effective connectivity solutions to save clients time and money.

"Through its network design, Coega Technologies and Consulting has built multiple layers of redundancy, making it possible for its clients to continue operating despite disruptions caused by the vandalism and attrition of internet service provider infrastructure across the country.

This ensures uninterrupted connectivity for the CDC customers.

The CDC said plans for a network equipment upgrade worth an estimated R22 million are currently underway.

In line with the CDC's vision to be the leading catalyst for the championing of socio-economic development, Coega Technologies and Consulting is gearing up to extend its services to the rest of the country to achieve its market development strategy.

"As an entity of the CDC, which exists to catalyse socio-economic development, Coega Technologies and Consulting places a high premium on the overall success and wellbeing of its client base through ICT," CDC ICT Services Manager Phaphama Msimang said.