South Africa: Crisis of the Democratic Order - It Will Take Time for Parties to Negotiate a Minefield of Decisions If South Africa Is to Be Repaired

analysis

The local government election results have created a crisis for the ANC as well as challenges for the DA, which also lost votes. It throws open the process of democratic contestation, with ANC dominance possibly never again being regained. This situation also throws up possibilities for rebuilding the democratic project with a more pronounced role for actors outside political parties.

I have the impression from reading the reactions to the local government election results that both the ANC and DA are in denial in interpreting their reverses. While this focus is mainly on the ANC falling below 50% of the national vote, the DA also lost ground that it will have difficulty recovering.

For the ANC, this is not a time for clichés like "put aside our differences". The ANC needs to recognise that it has received a resounding vote of no confidence, manifested in a range of ways (active voting and passive withholding of support) through people not registering; registering but not voting, or voting for other parties and ensuring that the ANC won the lowest percentage of the poll since 1994.

In such a situation, even if the ANC does not recognise that it may well be on...