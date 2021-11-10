Zimbabwe: Manyame RDC Moves to Address Stands Allocation Fiasco

The Manyame Rural District Council says it is moving to address the shambolic allocation of residential and commercial stands after the matter was raised by the Mashonaland East Affirmative Action Group (AAG) chapter.

The AAG last week wrote to the municipality raising concerns in a letter of complaint to MRDC chief executive officer Farirai Guta, saying the municipality was overlooking the idea of safeguarding the health of the residents.

It said there is a slow process of sewer system provision by the council which pose a great danger to water sources as the rain season approaches.

However, NewZimbabwe.com understands that following the letter, the AAG and MRDC officials met Monday, where a commitment was made to address the anomalies.

"Manyame RDC and AAG Mash East province have found each other. Council has cleared the air on the issues of sustainable development raised in the letter," AAG Seke chapter leader Xavier Katanda said.

He highlighted that council has reaffirmed its commitment to working with AAG in all aspects of development in the district especially empowerment of Seke residents.

"Council CEO Mrs Farirai Guta said they are investigating a local housing co-operative which is behind the illegal parcelling out of land with the view to address it. The process is now 90% complete," Katanda said.

"Council has also vowed to expeditiously address all the concerns of the residents especially on roads, reallocations and other critical services. They promised to speed up the process and engage the residents in the future," Katanda, who is also the Mashonaland East province's media and research officer also said.

Manyame RDC council chairman Naison Mudzara challenged his council colleagues to work clockwise to enhance service delivery through closure of outstanding issues and constant improvement of all services in all the wards.