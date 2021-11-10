Namibia: Cohen Continue Fistball Dominance

COHEN Fistball Club (CFC) cemented its legacy as the pre-eminent force in the land with a fourth consecutive Bank Windhoek National Fistball Cup success in Windhoek over the weekend.

Boosted by home turf advantage, CFC 1 and its clubmates CFC 2 took honours in categories A and B.

During the group stages, CFC 1 overpowered CFC 2, Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) 2, and Team 2011 to finish top of the group.

Team 2011 took up the second spot and qualified for the category A semi-finals.

CFC 2 and SKW 2 drew in their category A encounter, but the better points ratio secured the third spot for CFC 2 while SKW 2 had to settle for the fourth spot.

In group B, SKW 1 left nothing to chance and moved into the category A semi-finals as group winners, followed by SFC 1.

CFC 3 and SFC 2 finished third and fourth respectively.

In the category A semi-finals between SKW 1 and Team 2011, the latter triumphed against SKW 1 to secure a spot in the final.

CFC 1 was also very close to being defeated in a nail-biting semi-final against a sturdy SFC 1 side.

With the final score of 19:18, CFC 1 managed to advance into the final.

In the semi-finals of category B, CFC 3 lost to SKW 2, while CFC 2 prevailed against SFC 2.

The finals in the same category saw CFC 2 defeat SKW 2, with a 3-0 set win to secure the category B title.

In the final of category A between CFC 1 and Team 2011, the selection from 10 years ago started brilliantly and earned a five-point cushion.

After a tactical change, Cohen bounced back to a 10-10, but eventually lost this set 10-12.

In the second set, Cohen increased the pressure on Team 2011 and won it with an impressive 11-5.

The third set encounter was balanced, however, with the better end for CFC 1.

Later in the fourth set, CFC 1 proved its dominance and won with an 11- 4 score line, thus the final with 3-1 in sets.

In the youth category, SKW 3 team was victorious over the SKW 2 and SKW 1.

The League Cup went to SFC 1, while SKW 1 came second.

Team 2011's Christoph Kubirske was named player of the day after putting on a breathtaking performance.