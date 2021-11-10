South Africa: Ageless Frans Steyn to Reach One-and-a-Half Decades As a Test Player Against Scotland

analysis

The 35-year-old will mark a 15-year Test career when he takes the field for the Springboks against the Scots at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The 34-year-old began his Test career a decade-and-a-half ago as a teenager, starting on the wing and scoring a try against Ireland at the old Lansdowne Road in 2006. Last week he won the man of the match award against Wales in Cardiff.

He was already the longest-serving Springbok of all time, edging out former lock Victor Matfield, but he is the first to breach the 15-year barrier.

Fifteen years might have passed between his promising debut in a losing cause and his match-winning performance versus Wales, which included a signature 54-metre penalty at the Principality Stadium last week, but his positive impact has never changed.

In all Steyn has played 72 Tests and the Boks have won 55 of them, which is a 76% winning ratio. The Springboks' historical winning ratio is 64% while only James Dalton (81%) and Gurthro Steenkamp (77%) have a higher winning percentage of...