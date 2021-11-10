Namibia: Limping Leopards Put Paul in a Pickle

The Brave Warriors will reportedly face weakened Congo Leopards in tomorrow's 2022 Fifa World Cup away qualifier.

The Brave Warriors arrived in Brazzaville on Monday afternoon where they were welcomed by Namibia's ambassador to the Republic of Congo Sipapela C Sipapela.

Both nations are looking to end the qualifiers on a positive note, having failed to progress to the final round of qualification.

That honour belongs to already-confirmed Group H winners Senegal, who will most likely use their last two matches to test fringe players.

It appears Congo, which sits bottom of the pile with two points from four matches, will have to plug holes with their second choice players as well. According to the Congolese Football Federation (Fecofoot) they are hamstrung by several late withdrawals of key personnel ahead of the penultimate group phase qualifier.

The home side's under pressure coach Paul Put will reportedly be able to call on bi-nationals Dylan Saint Louis, Bradley Mazikou, Morgan Poaty owing to injury.

India-based Vinny Ibara and Ukraine-born Vladis Emmersón Illoy have been withdrawn "for reasons of Covid-19", with home-based midfielder Hardy Binguila also ruled out by injury.

"All these forfeits are a huge game-changer and put the national coach in some difficulty, who are far from having the players they want to build a cohesive team," Fecofoot said on its website.

Congo are away to Senegal in their final qualifier, with homeless Namibia hosting second-placed Togo in Johannesburg on Monday.

"Congo will be seriously handicapped by the absence of those they considered to be key players. For these last two matches and especially the home match against Namibia to achieve a charming operation against the Congolese public who are still waiting for a little click to restore their confidence in the 'Red Devils',"

Congo Sport reports that after the 2-1 home reversal to Togo last time out, Put's job is on the line and that anything less than victory over Namibia will result in his sacking.

"It is now the technical staff who play their future in Congo. The problem is that the latest performance of the Red Devils against the Togo was so disastrous that the Belgian coach Paul Put is suspected of not being able to meet expectations," said a Congo Sport analysis posted this week on Facebook.

"That means Paul Put's future in Congo is suspended from Congo-Namibia result. Pressure that should push the coach to give his best to finally show what he is capable of. Because so far, he has only shown an attitude where there is no ambition, while at the same time summoning a multitude of professional players," the scathing review continued.

"We would so like to see a more bold, more imaginative and especially more combatant Congolese team. Either Paul Put succeeds in his bet and continues his way with the Red Devils or he fails and borrows the same path as Ronald Koeman in Barcelona."

Unlike their hosts, the Brave Warriors are at virtually at full strength albeit without the experienced left-back Riaan Hanamub and goalkeeper Virgil Vries.

Warriors' mentor, Bobby Samaria, is looking to run the rule over new additions like promising centre-back Lubeni Haukongo, who is expected to make his long-awaited debut for the senior national side.

Also back in the mix are defenders Ryan Nyambe and Kennedy Amutenya plus in-form attacking midfielders Wendell Rudath and Obrey Amseb.

Samaria hopes the reinforcements help them to a respectable second place finish in the group.

Namibia lie third, with four points accrued from four contests. They trail Togo's Sparrowhawks by virtue of having a poorer goal aggregate.

The unbeaten Teranga Lions of Senegal lead Group H on 12 points, having won all their matches.

"We have played them and we have watched each other play and so on Thursday we expect a very tough game," Samaria said.