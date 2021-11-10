Nigeria: Lagos Distributes Toothpastes to Primary School Pupils

The Lagos State government has distributed children toothpastes to pupils of some primary schools in the state, as part of efforts to commemorate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) week by the Office of SDGs and Investment, in the state.

Speaking at the programme held, recently at African Church Primary School and First African Church Mission School, both in Ifako-Ijaye Local Government, the Lagos, Senior Special Assistant, Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mr. Lekan Fatodu, explained that the distribution was in partnership with Procter and Gamble aimed at enhancing healthy living practices, good sanitation, good hygiene and practices among children.

He said the programme was aimed at enhancing SDG 3; good health and well neing.

According to him, "we are identifying underserved communities or disadvantaged communities with the state. It is in partnership with Procter and Gamble and focuses on enhancing healthy living practices, good sanitation, good hygiene, practices which the SDG office is targeting primary schools, so they can adopt the culture of healthy living and good hygiene early in life.

"We want to create a situation where a lot of private organisations can see how they can continue to support the Lagos state government."

The Senior Special Assistant also noted that the distribution of the toothpastes to the pupils was a testament to the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu towards improving the well-being of Lagosians.

"We seek critical stakeholders to ensure the message is sustained and continuous."

He advised the teachers to keep educating the learners on importance of personal wellbeing and general health of the students.

The Chairman, Ifako Ijaye Local Government, Mr. Usman Hamzat, promised to safeguard, monitor the toothpastes and ensure proper distribution to pupils.

"We shall ensure the pupils get the toothpastes and we are ready to partner with other well meaning Nigerians and the government on how to move our state forward."