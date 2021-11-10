South Africa: It Takes a Village to Raise a Child and a Community to Build Ablutions for Its Children

analysis

Professor Michael le Cordeur is the head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at the University of Stellenbosch.

When a Catholic school outside Stellenbosch needed a proper ablution block built, the whole community rallied around and got the job done.

It is a beautiful spring day in October as I enter the gate of St Vincent Primary School in Koelenhof for the inauguration of the ablution block of this little Catholic school outside Stellenbosch. Although we are at level 1 of lockdown, and I still avoid unnecessary socialising, I cannot miss this event. I am armed with a mask and umbrella as there is the promise of rain: maybe showers of blessing?

The Covid-19 pandemic has once again drawn the attention of South Africans to the 3,000 schools which are still forced to make use of pit latrines. I have pointed out the necessity of running water during the pandemic more than once in my columns. The deafening silence from teachers' unions about this crime against teachers and learners cannot be ignored. The inaction of ministers whose work it is to ensure water and toilets in schools also cannot be ignored. It is blatant dereliction of duty and a violation...