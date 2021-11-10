Zimbabwe: Architects' U.S.$16 Million Claim From Zimsun Flops

Efforts to net on a botched consultancy deal for the construction of upmarket hotels by a consortium of local architects, surveyors and engineers known as Corisco Design Team (Codet) against ZimSun Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd have flopped after the Supreme Court dismissed its appeal.

Codet was seeking an order to compel ZimSun to pay US$16 million in outstanding consultancy fees for the construction of two upmarket hotels in Equatorial Guinea.

Justices Elizabeth Gwaunza and Samuel Kudya and Tendai Uchena dismissed the appeal as a hopeless one.

The judges also slapped one Ozywell Manyara who volunteered to be a witness with costs for pursuing a dead case.

According to court papers the deal which flopped had arisen in 2006.

According to court papers, Zimsun, also known as African Sun Leisure (Pvt) Ltd, had apparently acted as an agent for the government of Equatorial Guinea and sought consultancy services from Codet to build two hotels and a tourism training school in that country.

This was after President of the Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, while on a State visit to Zimbabwe sometime in 2006, was accommodated at Elephant Hills Hotel in Victoria Falls and was impressed by its majestic architectural design.

He was also impressed with the quality of service, thus he desired to have a similar hotel constructed and run on the same standards in his home country.

Codet claimed that ZimSun engaged them in April 2007 as consultants for the purposes of designing and developing hotel and training school buildings for the Equatorial Guinea government.

The consortium further argued that ZimSun had instructed them to prepare architectural, engineering designs, technical documentation and all other project designs and documentation, adding the hospitality group also instructed Codet to meet the project costs relating to the development of the hotels.

However, ZimSun filed its opposing papers denying ever entering into an agreement with Codet.

The hospitality company argued that Codet had no right to claim any payment from it and that the work done was carried out at the parties' risk.

Payment, according to ZimSun, would have been made upon approval of the designs which apparently were rejected by Equatorial Guinea's government based on high costs.

ZimSun denied hiring Codet as alleged.

The judges supported ZimSun saying Codet had failed to prove its case against it.

"In light of the above, the appellant could not sue the respondent in terms of a contract it was not privy to. The appellant failed to establish a prima-facie case against the respondent and there was no evidence upon which a reasonable man could find for it. The court aquo correctly exercised its discretion when it ordered the appellant to pay the respondents' costs on the legal practitioner and client scale," the court said.

"I am of the view that the appellant represented by Ozywell Manyara pursued a hopeless appeal fully aware that the agreement entered into by the parties did not entitle the appellant to make any claims until the government o Equatorial Guinea had approved the project. The appeal has no merit. It is accordingly dismissed with costs at the legal practitioner-client scale to be borne personally by Manyara," it ruled.