South Africa: No Effing Clue - the Ideologically Constipated Populist Revolutionaries and Reveries of Karl Marx Have Hit a Dead End

9 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ismail Lagardien

Ismail Lagardien is a writer, columnist and political economist with extensive exposure and experience in global political economic affairs. He was educated at the London School of Economics, and holds a PhD in International Political Economy.

Intellectual honesty compels us to believe that the Economic Freedom Fighters want to create a just, more equitable society that is prosperous, stable with an expanding political economy and solid distribution mechanisms, and increasing levels of community safety and high levels of trust among all South Africans.

Based on the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) coalition demands, they seem to have no idea about the differences between local/municipal and national governance. With all the intellectuals in and around the EFF, you would imagine the revolutionaries to at least understand that municipalities are about the provision of local public goods and services. It is about clean and safe streets, reliable sources of utilities in local wards and the collection of rubbish. It's a bit tedious to repeat all of this, but the EFF seem to be persecuted by its ideological wish-dreams and operate in the most extreme bad faith.

By bad faith, I refer here to a fundamental inauthenticity and an attempt to escape the responsibility...

