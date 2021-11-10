South Africa: Eskom CEO André De Ruyter - I Won't Quit of My Own Accord

analysis

As power cuts intensify in South Africa, Eskom boss André de Ruyter is facing growing calls for him to fall on his sword. But De Ruyter says he has not been asked to resign by Eskom's board or Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who oversees the governance processes of the power utility.

André de Ruyter says he doesn't plan to step down as Eskom's CEO despite rolling blackouts across South Africa this week, nearly two years after he was appointed to lead the struggling power utility.

On 15 January 2022, it will be two years since De Ruyter was lured from the private sector and appointed as the 10th CEO of Eskom in as many years. His job was to reform the power utility after years of mismanagement, corruption and neglect in building new generating capacity.

De Ruyter faces mounting calls to resign for failing to stem the tide of brutal blackouts that continue to leave SA in the dark and undermine any economic recovery efforts. The fourth quarter of 2021 was an opportunity for SA's economy to recover from strict lockdown measures implemented during the third wave of Covid-19 infections, the week of anarchy in July, and disruptions at...