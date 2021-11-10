Namibia: Cop Charged for Allegedly Helping Rooies Escape

A Windhoek-based police officer has been charged for allegedly aiding and abetting a trial-awaiting suspect to escape from custody.

Inspector Reinhold Nenkavu was arrested on Monday, following the fleeing of fraud suspect Walter 'Rooies' Mostert, who escaped from custody last week Friday after a court appearance.

Nenkavu (51), who is stationed at the Katutura Magistrate's Court, made his first appearance at the same court yesterday and was charged with two criminal charges, including unlawfully and intentionally assisting Mostert to escape from lawful custody and of defeating the course of justice.

According to Khomas crime investigations coordinator Nikolaus Kupembona, the accused was not asked to plead, and his matter was postponed to 27 January next year for further investigations.

Khomas regional commander Ismael Basson has cautioned police officers to remain disciplined, as there is no room for indiscipline within the force.

Basson said Nenkavu was arrested on Monday afternoon for playing a role in the escape of Mostert.

The 62-year-old reportedly vanished after having been dropped off at the Auas Hills hospital in Auasblick on Friday.

Mostert was being kept at the hospital, where he has been receiving medical attention under police guard.

The suspect, who is a former magistrate, has been in custody, awaiting trial for fraud for allegedly assisting a South African family to obtain Namibian citizenship in exchange for money.

Mostert was arrested earlier this year in Keetmanshoop.

He is facing 29 charges, including counts under the Anti-Corruption Act and the Immigration Control Act, and counts of money laundering, extortion, fraud and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

The charges are connected to the allegations that in 2021 and 2013, he helped South African citizens illegally obtain Namibian identity documents by falsely informing the home affairs ministry that they were born in Usakos. - ljason@nepc.com