South Africa: Have SAPS Commanders Ignored Instructions to Discipline Brutal Cops?

analysis

A 20-year-old man was allegedly removed from the cells and assaulted by a police constable, later dying on the floor of Rosedale police station in Upington.

After sustained criticism in Parliament this year, the SA Police Service (SAPS) has issued a circular to call out its commanders for their "inaction" and "reluctance" when officers under their command are implicated in serious crimes.

Issued on 8 October, the circular warns that police supervisors who fail to act "promptly" in such cases are themselves guilty of misconduct.

The circular appears to have addressed a long-standing grey area in how police management should respond when their subordinates are accused of assault, torture, rape, unwarranted shootings and unlawful killings.

The law says that such cases should be registered for investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). Station commanders have long interpreted this to then absolve them from departmentally probing and acting against officers accused of violence. As a consequence, identifiable officers implicated in violent crimes routinely remain on duty while watchdog investigations drag on. This may open the door for problem officers to become repeat offenders.

When questioned about such cases, police spokespeople often affirm this apparent misinterpretation of police duties, saying the...