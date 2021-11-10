Nigeria: Abandoned 2-Day-Old Baby Battles for Survival in Makurdi Hospital

Makurdi — A two-day-old baby recently picked up from a bush path around the Adaka area of Makurdi town, Benue State by a resident is currently battling for survival at a private hospital in the town.

It was gathered that the baby girl, that was dumped by a yet-to-be identified mother was picked up by a good Samaritan, one Joy Kwaghtse, on a path leading to her farm on October 26, 2021 at noon.

Kwaghtse, who gave details of how she recovered the baby and its present health condition said the baby was tied in a black bag, almost suffocating as it had been drenched by rain and partly eaten up by soldier ants.

She added: "I own a farm around Adaka. On this fateful day, October 26, 2021, I had gone to check my farm and on my way, I saw something tied in a black nylon bag on the bush path to the farm.

"I did not know what it was but the sight of it from afar instantly scared me.

"I thought it was a snake because it moved. Being afraid, I did not go close but decided to go to the roadside and beckoned on passersby for help.

"I called a commercial motorcycle man, but he was too afraid to go close and quickly fled.

"Then I summoned courage, clutched my scapular and dragged the bag. Then I discovered that it was a child struggling for survival.

"She had mud all over her body even as soldier ants had eaten part of her head, face and buttocks.

"Amidst her decaying and smelly body, I picked and wrapped her. I proceeded to "D" Division Police station in Ankpa quarters, where I was referred to the Command headquarters.

"There, they took my statement and told me to take the baby to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

"I then went to my relation, who immediately called a security aide to Governor Samuel Ortom, Mr. Tughgba Nightfall, for help.

"And courtesy of the aide, the baby is getting medical attention at a private hospital in Makurdi.

"In all my life, I have never seen such a thing. I appeal to the government and well meaning Benue indigenes and Nigerians to come to the aid of the baby because I want this child to live."

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive information on the issue.

Vanguard News Nigeria