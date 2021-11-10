Nigeria: Women Empowerment - Nigeria Firm, 33 Others Among $25m Google Awardees

10 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Juliet Umeh

A Nigerian firm, ImpactHer and 33 organisations from other countries are to receive $25 million grants for creating opportunities that benefit women and girls.

The funding to the firms which are largely nonprofits and social enterprises will help them push their solutions for women and girls around the world to reach their full economic potential and strengthen the well-being of communities recovering from COVID-19.

The $25M global philanthropy challenge was launched in March 2021 and called for gender equity focused organizations to submit their boldest and most innovative ideas to create a more equitable economic reality for women and girls.

Google.org partnered with a women-led panel of experts including leaders like Rigoberta Menchu, Naomi Osaka, Shakira, Susan Wojcicki, and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka - and gender equity-focused organizations Vital Voices and Project Everyone to evaluate proposals based on four key criteria: innovation, impact, feasibility, and scalability.

The selected organizations have outlined projects that will help women and girls, especially those in geographically, economically or socially marginalized populations reach their full economic potential.

In addition to funding of up to $1 million each, recipients will participate in a four-month accelerator program led by Google's Accelerator and Women Techmakers communities, in partnership with Vital Voices to move their projects forward. Select organizations will also receive a Google.org Fellowship and dedicated Ad Grants to promote their mission.

President of Google.org, Jacquelline Fuller, said: "Globally, women have been nearly twice as likely to lose their jobs during COVID-19 as men. It's vital that we elevate and support work that empowers women and girls to reach their full economic potential, especially in marginalized communities.

"The pandemic recovery must be an inclusive one, and we know that when we invest in women and girls, we all benefit."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X