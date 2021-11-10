Nigeria: Fire Guts Kaduna Varsity Market, Destroys Shops

10 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna — An inferno on Tuesday evening at the Kaduna State University(KASU) has razed many shops and other valuables in the institution's mini market estimated at millions.

Though information on the development remained sketchy, sources said the fire started from a particular shop when electricity was restored before 7 pm.

Many students expressed sadness and sympathised with the business owners, saying the market was where they always rushed to for cheaper and quick cafe services and food.

One said "students made frantic efforts to put out the fire while they awaited the arrival of fire service, but could no longer help the situation when a substance exploded from one of the burning shops."

"The explosion from one of the shops escalated the fire and it extended to more shops, while the students watched helplessly."

"The fire started when NEPA brought light after six with just a shop, then we called the fire service and they didn't come. So, the students started to forcefully bring out generator and other things before one shop exploded and the fire spread. "

"Most of the shop owners had closed for the day and had gone home when the fire started. If many of them were around, it would helped to a large extent, because, they would have at least been able to remove flammable materials from their shops and that, would have helped put the fire under control.," he said.

However, no casualty was being reported and the University authorities were said to have heightened security in the institution.

