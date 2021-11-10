Zimbabwe: Company Loses $3 Million to a Fraudster

A local farming firm is counting its losses after being allegedly conned $3 million in a botched fuel supply deal by one Chenaimoyo Vimbainashe Gwatiro (30) now answering to fraud charges.

Gwatiro, of 254 Heatherington Close, Chishawasha Hills, Harare, appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi and was not asked to plead.

The complainant is Sindiso Bondwa Nkatazo and one of the directors of Agrisys PL.

Prosecutors allege that on January 18 this year Nkatazo wanted to purchase fuel for his company.

He was then referred to Gwatidzo by one Tawanda Mangi.

The two then met in Harare CBD and she misrepresented to the complainant that she was a Marketing Executive for Premium Petroleum HL, which company has access to import fuel using local currency.

It is alleged that Gwatidzo ordered Nkatazo to pay $ 3 393 000 into Premium Petroleum PL CBZ bank account number 0212 5559 580012.

The amount was for 30 000 litres of diesel.

It is alleged that on January 25 accused person advised complainant to pay USD$3500 for logistics purposes and the funds were collected by accused person's alleged Operations Manager Dylan.

It is alleged the complainant waited for delivery of the paid fuel at his Depot in Msasa, Harare but to no avail.

The complainant then tried to locate the accused person to solve the matter but accused person became evasive and went into hiding.

The case was then reported to the Police and accused person was arrested.

It was also gathered that accused person is not employed by Premium Petroleum PL.