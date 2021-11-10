Tanzania: Pyramid Scheme Victims Express Thanks to President Mwinyi

VICTIMS of Masterlife Microfinance Company have expressed their appreciation to the government's intervention on their obscurities. They have particularly thanked President Hussein Mwinyi who has pledged to shoulder the burden by refunding their money, which they had invested in the embattled pyramid scheme company.

Leaders of more than 10,000 victims said the move by President Mwinyi has brought comfort and encouragement to them and promised to provide maximum cooperation to the government in making the refund a success.

Chairman of the Victims' Committee, Sheikh Thabit Mohamed Saleh said at a press conference at Taqwa Hall, Mlandege, that the statement issued by Dr Mwinyi while addressing the country at the climax of the oneyear anniversary last Saturday to repay the victims was good.

"We commend the President for considering our grief after the Masterlife Company was closed down and its manager disappearing with our money. With rising cost of living, the money will help us settle some debts, pay fees and other services," Mr Saleh said.

In addition, he said the love and compassion shown by the President to his people, has given them great hope throughout his tenure in giving the people their expectations, and "We promise to work with the government to ensure the blue economy is successful as some of us will invest in projects or business connected to the blue economy," he said.