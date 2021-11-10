Tanzania: Pupils Miss STD Iv Exams Over Pregnancies, Forced Marriage

10 November 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Sumbawanga

ABOUT 1,226 pupils in Kalambo District, Rukwa region have missed this year's Standard IV national examinations due to various reasons, including truancy, pregnancy and forced marriage, authorities have disclosed.

The exams were conducted countrywide on September 8-9, 2021, whereby a total of 1,107,469 candidates wrote the exams.

Kalambo District Commissioner (DC), Ms Tano Mwera, told the 'Daily News' yesterday during a telephone interview that the number of boys was bigger than the girls.

"Definitely I can't deny that some of the teen girls may have been impregnated or married off forcibly, this is possible and obvious," she explained.

Breaking down the statistics of the dropouts in each hamlet and number of pupils in bracket, he mentioned Matai (533) Kasanga (212), Mambwe Nkoswe (153) Mwazye (159) and Mwimbi (169).

Ms Mwera challenged parents to invest in their daughters' education and their well-being rather than marrying them off forcefully in exchange of dowries.

"When parents invest on their teenage daughter's education, they practically empower them, which is one of the powerful drivers of sustainable development and agent of change ...

"Unfortunately some families in Kalamboare forcefully marry off their daughters in a quest for receiving dowries, including cattle," explained the DC.

She further said that marrying off teen girls rob them of their fundamental rights of health, dignity, life, education and physical integrity.

"Marrying off teen girls is one of the harmful practices which can subsequently curtail their educational and employment prospects," she noted

She further said some parents have been arrested for encouraging their children to drop out from school and engage in fishing and grazing cattle for peanut wages.

