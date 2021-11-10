Tanzania: Optimism High As President Mwinyi Marks One Year in Office

IT was on 2nd of this month last year, when Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi took oath of office as the 8th President of the Revolutionary government of Zanzibar since 1964 when the sultanate British backed administration was overthrown by the local Zanzibaris led by late Abeid Amani Karume.

There has been mixed views about Mwinyi's regime so far, with many congratulating him for laying a foundation stone that gives hope for a bright future for Zanzibaris economically, socially, and politically.

Those who hail Dr Mwinyi for the good start of his first fiveyear term mention promising changes in financial discipline, control of unnecessary expenditure, accountability in public offices, improved collection of tax, war on graft and violence against children and women, and growing unity among Zanzibaris.

Other areas that President Mwinyi has been recording success include reforms in the judiciary system particularly in handling sexual offences and abuse of children and women with making sexual offences non bailable; and economically empowering the young people as the biggest achievements in the past one year.

People in Pemba Island, the second largest Island that forms Zanzibar islands, are arguably happier because since Mwinyi started his regime, declared Pemba a special investment zone and already many investors have shown the interest to establish investment projects.

Many entrepreneurs and small business people are happy too with the first year of Dr Mwinyi in power after a big relief from being chased and dragged away from streets by the municipal council auxiliary police who normally confiscate their goods or destroy followed by charging them in court.

"It was a big problem in the city towns that we were not allowed to sell our properties but the municipal and district council authorities collect money from us: two to five hundred shilling daily or one thousand shillings. But we are now stable after the introduction of the universal annual fee of 30,000/- and provided with business permit identification card," Mr Mohamed Omar, a vendor at Mwanakwerekwe market says.

Omar is among 2,939 small business people (Machingas) who have been registered by end of September this year as the identification and registration process goes on with a target of listing at least 150,000 small business persons in Unguja and Pemba.

Mr Saleh Hamad also a business man selling fresh fruits and vegetables said they were impressed with how President Mwinyi dealt with the problem of petty traders and the motorbike taxis (bodaboda).

"He promised us during collection campaign and he is fulfilling the promises," he said.

The Identification and registration of the Machingas started on August 03, 2021 and the president inaugurated the handing over their IDs on September 23 this year at colorful event held at the 'Sheikh Idrissa Abdulwakil Hall', where several stakeholders in youth development were present.

"I promised during election campaign to 'reform' Machingas businesses and bodaboda by having them recognized and organized. I am very happy to see that the promises are being implemented," said Dr Mwinyi who was issued with entrepreneur ID number one for his great role in reshaping the Machingas.

He said that he has not only implemented the promises, but also observed the entrepreneurship law No.7 of 2014 which requires the government to put in place better environment for the people including young people and women engaged small businesses.

"The IDs are more than just identifications. Those who have registered and given the ID will have multiple opportunities including access to loans from financial institutions. I appeal to all Machingas and bodaboda to register and have the ID," the President said.

In further recognition of the Machingas as important contributors to the growth of economy, the president said that all current markets centres have been earmarked to reconstruction so that more Machingas are accommodated in better working place. The Minister responsible for Regional Administration, local government, and special department Mr Masoud Ali Mohamed said that new Markets at Jumbi and Chuini-kwa-Nyanya will be constructed.

He says that lowest group of Machingas like those hawking on streets with oranges and roasted nuts are required to pay 30,000/- annual fee, while those with permanent shelves in market places pay between 50,000/- and 100,000/- depending of the volume of the business Business planners and experts in economics maintain the debate that small businesses, entrepreneurs and small companies are a crucial engine of the economy, this is probably why many leaders in both developed and developing countries like Zanzibar remain commited in supporting the small business people.

Since they constitute the vast majority of businesses, the government has been taking variety of measures to support (from finacial aid to tax relief) the small businesses, while also improving infrastructure and educating them about observing observations.