Namibia: Nmt Applauds Govt On Media Effort

10 November 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Namibia Media Trust (NMT) has applauded government's continued effort to promote freedom of the press and access to information.

NMT director Zoé Titus said yesterday government's resolution proposal at

the 21st session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) General Conference, which is currently underway in Paris, France, shows its commitment to the promotion of press freedom, freedom of expression and access to information.

She said these are elements critical to the achievement and sustainability of development goals.

The resolution seeks endorsement by the conference of the Windhoek Declaration on information as a public good, and further requests the director general of Unesco to ensure that support is given to activities that will facilitate the achievement of the goals of the Windhoek Declaration.

"Thus, we call on our government to commit itself fully - in word and deed - and to speak out in cases where the freedoms we enjoy as a country, are trampled elsewhere. Yet again Namibia showcases itself as a trailblazer in the press freedom arena, befitting of the home of the Windhoek Declaration," Titus said in a statement.

She called on other member states of Unesco to rally behind the resolution to ensure unanimous adoption, showing thereby the international community's recognition of the key issues for current times where information and communication play an increasingly important role in democracy and sustainable development.

