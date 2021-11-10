Zimbabwe: I Felt Like I Was in Kabul - Biti Says After Attempted Kidnapping

10 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance vice president Tendai Biti says he, for a moment, felt as if he was at the heart of Taliban-ruled Afghani capital Kabul after escaping an alleged Monday night abduction attempt.

He blames Zanu PF members for the dramatic attempt.

In an interview with Newzimbabwe.com Tuesday, Biti the attack was "really bad".

"Yesterday (Monday) was quite bad. Last week the group came to my office and barricaded my office to disrupt our press conference and that same group attacked me last year. This is the fourth time now. They are Simbanegavi and Gakanje," he said.

"I have reported the matter to the police several times now. For quite some time now, I have been attacked by Zanu PF people. There is a Zanu PF CIO operative by the name Gakanje and Yeukai Simbanegavi," Biti said.

Asked if the mentioned people had issues with him or any motive for the attacks, Biti had this to say: "Remember this is Zanu PF, this is consistent with the attacks we have been having with President Nelson Chamisa in Mashonaland Central, Manicaland, and Masvingo recently. It is just ridiculous. It is a consented onslaught against democratic movements and this is unacceptable. I feel like I am in Kabul and yet I am in a democratic nation that got independence 41 years ago."

Social media reported Tuesday that Biti was allegedly kidnapped by unknown people who drove an Isuzu double-cab truck but managed to escape.

