Zimbabwe: Police Impound 346 Pirate Taxis

Police in Mashonaland East Province have impounded 346 pirate taxis in a blitz meant to deal with the menace caused by their operations.

The operation started on November 4 and will run until sanity is restored in the province.

Marondera urban tops with 179 pirate taxis having impounded by Tuesday.

In a statement, police in Mashonaland East Province, said the law enforcers will also take the opportunity to clear the vehicles which are also reportedly being stolen and used in various criminal activities.

"Police has so far impounded 346 pirate taxis popularly known as Mshikashika in Mashonaland East Province as of today (Tuesday). They have become a menace picking and dropping passengers at undesignated points thereby endangering lives both motorists and pedestrians, harassing commuters. We are also taking this opportunity to clear the impounded vehicles to check whether they are registered properly or not. Mshikashikas are being used as getaway cars during crime while some vehicles could have been stolen from somewhere," said police.

Government has ordered citizens to use public transport under the Zupco franchise.

The transport system however is not effective resulting in commuters opting to use pirate taxis.