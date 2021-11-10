Zimbabwe: NRZ Hit By Locomotive Shortages

The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO)'s partnership with the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) partnered with the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) in the provision of commuter trains in urban areas has suffered a major setback after they ran out of coaches and locomotives

The service was first lunched in Harare on the Tynwald, Kambuzuma and Ruwa routes.

Speaking at the commissioning of the train service in Bulawayo Monday evening, NRZ board member Kennias Mafukidze said dilapidated railway infrastructure has also affected the service.

"Despite the fact that commuter trains are popular with urban commuters, the NRZ is facing challenges such as the shortage of coaches, locomotives, lack of proper infrastructure and suitable coaches for commuter trains," Mafukudze who was standing in for the company's board chairman, Martin Dinha.

The board member also revealed that his company is incurring losses because of the provision of the commuter trains.

The train cost $40 bond per trip while ZUPO buses cost $60 bond.

"Although the revenue generated from commuter trains is lower than the cost of providing the service, we continue to provide this service because we are convinced that it is the most economical way the nation can have its people travelling at affordable rates," he said.

Mafukidze said the parastatal will continue to lobby government to fund the service which he said is critical to the urban working population and school children.

"Indeed, government subsidies are important for public transport to be successful and sustained. Few years from now, commuter train services may be a solution for reducing traffic congestion in major cities because of the high traffic volumes currently experienced in Bulawayo and Harare," said Mafukidze.

The commuter train service is currently available on the City-Cowdray Park route only with two runs daily-one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

The train operates from Monday to Friday.

Under the agreement NRZ is hiring out its locomotives and coaches to ZUPCO.

NRZ provides the enginemen while collection of fares is done by Zupco conductors.