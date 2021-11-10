Nigeria: Covid-19 - Kaduna Speaker Backs Govt Directives

10 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna — The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has said that it was in the best interest of the public, the recent directive by Governor Nasir El-Rufai on mass vaccination so as to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Health, SDGs and NGOs, Dr. Halimah Nuhu Sanda, the latest measures will not just save lives, but also protect the state's economy.

"The directive that from November 1, only those with proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be allowed access to government offices is a welcome development."

"It will lead to protecting of the populace from dangers of COVID-19 and it's attendant financial draining of the state's resources that goes to treatment of infected patients," he said.

The Speaker therefore, charged all residents of the state to ensure they get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from infection of the deadly virus.

The statement commended Governor El-Rufai for being proactive in protecting lives of citizens of the state and appealed the COVID-19 vaccine should be made accessible in all parts of the state.

