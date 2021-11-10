Tanzania: President Samia Travels to Cairo for Three-Day State Visit

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to travel to Cairo in Egypt for a three-day state visit.

Information released by the Director of Presidential Communications, Jaffar Haniu on Tuesday stated the Head of State will will traveling to Cairo as a response to an invitation from Egypt President Al Sisi.

President Samia will discuss various issues with her Egyptian counterpart including bilateral relationship between the two sides, economy, politics, education, tourism and social services.

Equally, while in Egypt President Samia and President Al Sisi will also witness the signing of one contract and seven Memorundum of Understandings (MoUs) between Tanzania and Egypt.