President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Professor Wineaster Saria Anderson as new Chairperson of the College of Business Education (CBE) Board.

Prof Wineaster replaces Professor Eleuther Mwageni who passed away July, this year.

According to a statement released on Tues by the Director of Director of Presidential Communications, Jaffar Haniu on Tuesday, Prof Wineaster appointment was effective since November 7, 2021.