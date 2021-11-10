Tanzania: President Samia to Visit Egypt for Three Days

9 November 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan will on November 10, 2021 travel to Egypt on a three-day State visit, State House directorate has announced.

According to the statement signed by the Director of Presidential Communications, Jaffar Haniu, the trip is a response to an invitation from Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

During her stay in Egypt, President Samia will have talks with her host, President Al sisi.

The two heads of state will have discussion in areas of corporation between their countries in diplomacy, economy, politics, tourism and social services.

"The President will witness the signing of one contract and seven agreements between Tanzania and Egypt," reads part of the statement.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X