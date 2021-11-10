Nigeria: Buhari Leads As Nigeria Convenes Investment, Security Summit in Paris

The one-day forum will bring together the Nigerian and French governments and private sectors in wide-ranging discussions focused on security, regional stability, trade and industrialization.

The Federal Government of Nigeria is organising the Nigeria International Partnership Forum (NIPF), a high-level event to accompany and strengthen Nigeria's participation in the Paris Peace Forum.

The one-day NIPF will bring together the Nigerian and French governments and private sectors in wide-ranging discussions focused on security, regional stability, trade and industrialization. It aims to attract investment to Nigeria, and bridge existing infrastructure gaps.

Additionally, it will spotlight Nigeria's immense trade and investment opportunities, reset false and distorted narratives about Nigeria, and shed light on the efforts, initiatives and successes achieved in both the public and private sectors, as the country charts a trajectory of recovery from the Covid-19 induced global economic downturn.

Highlight of the Forum will be the participation of H.E. Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who will deliver the Keynote Address.

Speakers and panelists at the NIPF include top Nigerian and French government functionaries. Ministers and Heads of MDAs as well as Nigerian and French private sector operators are also participating. Others include the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations (UN); Directors General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and French Development Agency; Presidents of the African Development Bank and African Export Import Bank; the French Minister of Foreign Trade and Economy; and the National Security Adviser, Major General (Rtd) Babagana Munguno.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nigeria's private sector participation at the Forum is led by the President of the Nigeria-France Business Council, Abdulsamad Rabi'u. Leading business executives, across financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas will seize the platform to share experiences and perspectives on doing business in Africa's largest economy, as well as their outlook on the future.

The high-level event on the sidelines of the annual Paris Peace Forum, which holds from 11th to 13th November, 2021, will draw attendance from participants at the three-day Forum, Nigerians and Africans in France and the wider Diaspora, the global business and investment community, Diplomats, Civil Society Organisations, as well as Nigerian, French and international media organisations.

The invitation-only event will take place at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris on 10th November, 2021.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

November, 9, 2021