Nigeria: Ikoyi Collapsed Building - 29 Families Submit DNA Samples for Bodies Identification - Lagos Govt

The commissioner said the panel has begun collecting documents that might help unravel the mystery of the collapsed building.

The Lagos State Government says 29 families have submitted samples for DNA to identify bodies evacuated from the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement on Monday that the identification of bodies had continued at the IDH, Yaba, Lagos Mainland.

Mr Omotoso said that a committee to supervise the identification and release of the bodies had been set up, and comprised senior officials of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Justice.

"29 families have come forward to submit samples for DNA to identify bodies that they wish to claim.

"In cases where identification is clear and there are no arguments, the bodies will be released to the families as from this week.

"At the site, the operation continues. It will go on until the site is cleared and nobody is left in the rubble of the collapsed 21-storey edifice," he said.

The commissioner said the Panel of Inquiry set up by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to find out why the building went down and suggest ways of stopping such incidents had continued its sittings.

He said the panel was collecting documents that might help unravel the mystery of the collapsed building.