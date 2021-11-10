Nigeria: Ikoyi Collapsed Building - 29 Families Submit DNA Samples for Bodies Identification - Lagos Govt

10 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The commissioner said the panel has begun collecting documents that might help unravel the mystery of the collapsed building.

The Lagos State Government says 29 families have submitted samples for DNA to identify bodies evacuated from the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement on Monday that the identification of bodies had continued at the IDH, Yaba, Lagos Mainland.

Mr Omotoso said that a committee to supervise the identification and release of the bodies had been set up, and comprised senior officials of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Justice.

"29 families have come forward to submit samples for DNA to identify bodies that they wish to claim.

"In cases where identification is clear and there are no arguments, the bodies will be released to the families as from this week.

"At the site, the operation continues. It will go on until the site is cleared and nobody is left in the rubble of the collapsed 21-storey edifice," he said.

The commissioner said the Panel of Inquiry set up by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to find out why the building went down and suggest ways of stopping such incidents had continued its sittings.

He said the panel was collecting documents that might help unravel the mystery of the collapsed building.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X