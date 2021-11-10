Nigeria: Final Eight Basketball League to Take Place in Abuja From Friday

10 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

8 teams from the Savannah Conference and Atlantic Conference will battle to represent Nigeria at the 2021 Basketball Africa League

The Secretary-General of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Olabisi Afolabi, has said the federation is ready to commence the Final Eight of the Premier Basketball Men's League on Friday in Abuja.

Afolabi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development would be overseeing all aspects of the six-day event.

According to her, the ministry has put things in place to have a successful competition.

She said the Final eight teams were selected from the Savannah Conference and the Atlantic Conference to feature at the Premier Basketball Men's League.

"Arrival of teams is on Thursday, all participating teams will play according to the rules and regulations of the games.

"The Winner of the League will represent Nigeria at the 2021 Basketball Africa League (BAL), scheduled to hold later in the year," she said.

The teams from Atlantic Conference are Rivers Hoopers, Kwara Falcons, Lagos Islander, and Police Baton.

The teams from Savannah Conference are Kano Pillars, Gombe Bulls, Nigeria Customs, and Benue Braves.

Rivers Hoopers represented Nigeria at the BAL tournament in May in Rwanda but they were knocked out in the first round.

The Nigeria Basketball League is making a return after four years hiatus occasioned by the leadership tussle in the Basketball Federation.

NAN reports that the "Final 8" of the Premier Basketball Men's League has been scheduled to hold from November 12 to November 17 at the Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Abuja.

