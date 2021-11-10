Rwanda: Advocate for Rights of Those You Represent - New Councillors Told

Different district executive committee members of the youth, women and people with disabilities who were elected on Tuesday November 9, were tasked to accelerate different programmes to improve the welfare of the groups they represent.

Addressing the newly elected leaders in Gasabo district Jeannette Bayisenge, Minister of Gender and Family Promotion urged them to vigorously advocate for the people who voted for them.

"The government is always ready to support citizens from these special groups, but it is up to the leaders to follow-up on the issues they are facing in their communities so we can work together to solve them," she said.

Bayisenge added that the full participation of these local leaders is crucial for the country's development.

Mary Asenge, who was elected to represent women in Ruhango District said that she will prioritise helping women in her area to access medical care in order to have a safe labour and delivery.

"In my district, some women cannot go to hospitals for birth because roads are very bad, and they end up giving birth in their homes which really puts their lives at risk, this is one of the many issues that we will work towards solving," she said.

Asenge added that with this opportunity she is given to serve her country she will be able to help and advocate for fellow women in her district.

Zahra Rujugiro, a 25 year old with physical disability said that together with other elected leaders, they will focus on following up children with disabilities especially from low income families because they face many hardships.

"Most of these children do not go to school or their parents hide them which affects their mental health, so they need a daily follow-up and also sensitize their parents, and we expect our leaders to do so.

"We also want the new elected leaders to sensitize people with disabilities about their rights because some of them get mistreated because they are not aware of them" she added.

The five year term for the elected leaders will kick off in February 2022.

On November 13, an advisory council at the district level will be voted and women should consist of 30 per cent of the council, followed by the elections of the executive committee of women, youth and people with disabilities at the provincial and national level.