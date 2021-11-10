East Africa: Eabc Roots for 35 Percent Tariff Rate for Imported Goods

Arusha — The East African Business Council (EABC) is urging the partner states to adopt a 35 percent maximum common external tariff (CET) rate for imported goods.

The proposed tariff will not only spur industrial development in the region but protect nascent industries from unfair competition.

Industries within the East African Community (EAC) bloc would be safeguarded against cheap and subsidized imports and jobs, the apex body of private sector associations said yesterday, adding, "Adopting a 35 percent maximum tariff rate will attract investments in industrial production value chains and transform the bloc into an export-led industrial economy."

EABC executive director John Bosco Kalisa said the proposed 35 percent tariff rate provides an adequate tariff differential required to incentivize industrial development in the region.

The proposal of 30 percent will create just a 5 percent tariff differential with the 3rd tariff band of 25 percent while the 35 percent will create a tariff differential of 10 percent which will safeguard products that are sufficiently produced in the region against similar cheap imports.

A 10 percent tariff differential is needed to safeguard and retain existing investments which operate the regional value chain as well as attract new investments to transform the EAC industrial sector by transforming secondary intermediates into finished products.

According to an EABC analysis, the products to be assigned maximum CET Rate (4th tariff band) by the Regional Task Force are sufficiently available or produced in EAC.

Based on the agreed criteria for classifying and categorization of goods, the products identified and assigned in the 4th band are only those manufactured in sufficient quantities in the EAC region.

It should be noted that the EAC Partner States submitted 1,448 tariff lines to be assigned a rate above 25 percent.

Out of this submission, it was agreed that 571 tariff lines should be retained at their current rates.

As of 23rd October 2021, when the Regional Task Force held its last meeting only 459 tariff lines have been assigned to the 4th tariff band which represents 8.06% out of the existing 5,688 EAC total tariff lines.

The remaining products which are under consideration of being assigned maximum CET rate are 325 tariff lines which the Partner States have failed to reach consensus.

The tariff lines consist of 5.71 percent of the EAC total tariff line, said a statement released yesterday by the Arusha-based regional business body.

"Even if all remaining tariffs are agreed to be assigned the 4th tariff band which is very unlikely, the 4th band will consist of just 784 tariff lines which are just 13.78 percent of EAC total tariff lines," the statement added.

"EABC is proposing a 35 percent tariff rate to promote the consumption of locally manufactured goods and strengthen the regional value chain," it insisted.

Most of the products which have been considered to be assigned a maximum CET rate (4th Band) are under the EAC priority value chains as provided for in the EAC Industrialisation Policy (2012-2032). Some of the products include textiles, iron and steel and motor vehicles.

The 35 percent CET rate will offer the necessary effective protection the region requires to drive regional value chains and drive industrialization through these products.

Some of the products have a long value chain and face unfair competition from cheap imports from Asian countries hence need higher rates to safeguard their production in the region.