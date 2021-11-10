South Africa: KZN Hung Councils - IFP's Hardball Stance Likely to Keep ANC On Back Foot As Coalition Talks Kick Off

analysis

The future of KwaZulu-Natal's local government landscape is set to be decided in the next three days, with the resurgent Inkatha Freedom Party having a significant say on what the terrain will resemble.

An Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) team mandated to negotiate coalitions following the local government elections left KwaZulu-Natal for Johannesburg early on Tuesday morning to start talks with opposition political parties.

The first meeting set to take place is with historical rival the African National Congress (ANC), despite the IFP saying it would not partner with the governing party in the clutch of hung municipalities in KZN.

"We are going to have a meeting [with the ANC] but we are very clear about what we will tell them face-to-face," IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa told Daily Maverick on Tuesday, adding that the ANC had approached the IFP.

"We do not run away from talking, but we maintain our principles. [The ANC] knows the reasons why we say we are not going to work with them. But if they want to talk with us, we will repeat the same reasons, which they know."

The ANC took a walloping at the 1 November polls, which resulted in 21 hung councils out...